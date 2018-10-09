FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 8:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wirecard CEO says 2025 targets are conservative

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wirecard’s prediction that profits will grow several times over by the middle of next decade is conservative, CEO Markus Braun said on Tuesday, highlighting new products and channels such as ‘voice’ commerce as growth drivers.

“All the figures that we are giving represent the bottom end of the range - I want to stress that explicitly,” Braun told Reuters in an interview after the payments company forecast that core profits would grow sixfold by 2025.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

