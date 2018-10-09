Wirecard sees core profits growing sixfold by 2025

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wirecard, the German fintech company recently admitted to the DAX blue-chip index, said on Tuesday it expects core profits to grow sixfold by the middle of the next decade on the back of a global boom in e-commerce and digital payments.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are forecast to exceed 3.3 billion euros ($3.79 billion), according to key points from Wirecard’s Vision 2025 strategy released ahead of an investor day in London. ($1 = 0.8699 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)