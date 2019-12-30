Worker's crash provided independent justification for firing - 8th Circuit

A railway company’s decision to investigate a collision between one of its trains and one of its work trucks cannot reasonably be viewed as retaliation against the welder who was driving the truck, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling for Wisconsin Central Ltd, a subsidiary of Canadian National Railway Co, in an action by Todd Smith-Bunge under the Federal Railroad Safety Act. The FRSA bars railroad companies from retaliating against employees for engaging in safety-related protected activities.

