Westlaw News
December 30, 2019 / 1:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Worker's crash provided independent justification for firing - 8th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A railway company’s decision to investigate a collision between one of its trains and one of its work trucks cannot reasonably be viewed as retaliation against the welder who was driving the truck, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling for Wisconsin Central Ltd, a subsidiary of Canadian National Railway Co, in an action by Todd Smith-Bunge under the Federal Railroad Safety Act. The FRSA bars railroad companies from retaliating against employees for engaging in safety-related protected activities.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MFYcvj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below