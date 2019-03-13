Withers files claim for age discrimination against ING

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Debt veteran banker Colin Withers has filed an age discrimination claim against his former employer, ING.

Withers had spent nearly eight years in ING’s global syndicate team before he left in July.

ING saw further departures later in the year, as its head of global capital markets, Leo-Hendrik Greve, left the bank at the end of September. Greve had not been active in his role or worked at his desk in London since taking paternity leave earlier in summer, according to market participants.

Withers’ claim was filed last month with the Central London Employment Tribunal.

ING chief executive Ralph Hamers has been named as the respondent.

The hearing is scheduled for October.

ING declined to comment. (Reporting by Robert Hogg)