Wizz Air granted UK licence to shore up flying rights ahead of Brexit

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Hungary-based budget airline Wizz Air has shored up its post-Brexit flying rights after UK authorities granted its British subsidiary Wizz Air an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC).

Flying rights are currently governed by EU-wide deals and because it is not part of the World Trade Organization, the aviation sector has no natural fallback arrangement to protect flights if there is no deal between Britain and the EU.

Wizz Air, whose main operations are in central and eastern Europe, said its UK subsidiary Wizz Air UK would be based at London’s Luton Airport and fly 8 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

“Wizz Air UK is a key part of our Brexit contingency plan...and the natural next-step in the development of our UK business, putting us in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities that may arise in what remains Europe’s largest travel market,” Wizz CEO József Váradi said on Thursday.