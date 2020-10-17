Wizz Air Abu Dhabi receives final UAE regulatory approval

DUBAI (Reuters) - Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between the Hungarian budget airline and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, has received its air operator certificate from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, state news agency WAM said on Saturday.
“We have now received all regulatory approvals to operate the airline,” WAM quoted the airline’s managing director Kees Van Schaick as saying.
Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by David Clarke
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.