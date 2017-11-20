FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Budget airline Wizz Air ramps up Luton operation
November 20, 2017 / 7:23 AM / in an hour

Budget airline Wizz Air ramps up Luton operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air said on Monday it would greatly expand operations at its London Luton base, allocating a further four planes to the fleet by June 2018 and opening five new routes

The extra Airbus A320s will create 150 jobs at Luton, the airline said, and will bring its fleet size at Luton to five. The expansion will allow the eastern Europe-focussed airline to operate new routes to Cyprus, Slovakia, Estonia, Ukraine and Albania, as well as increase its frequency on popular routes to Israel, Romania and Kosovo. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

