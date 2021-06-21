Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

Wizz Air CEO hopes to see way out of COVID-19 crisis within 12 months

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi on Monday said he hoped to see a way out of the coronavirus crisis that has devastated the airline industry in the next 6-12 months.

The London-listed budget carrier was currently operating around 85% of its 2019 capacity, and would be operating more than 100% of that level by the end of August, he said at the virtual Paris Air Forum. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)

