Wizz Air CEO hopes to see way out of COVID-19 crisis within 12 months

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi on Monday said he hoped to see a way out of the coronavirus crisis that has devastated the airline industry in the next 6-12 months.

The London-listed budget carrier was currently operating around 85% of its 2019 capacity, and would be operating more than 100% of that level by the end of August, he said at the virtual Paris Air Forum. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)