LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air downgraded its forecast for full-year profit, blaming higher fuel prices and a summer marred by air traffic control strikes and congested airports.

Wizz, which mainly serves passengers in central and eastern Europe, guided that net profit for the 12 months to March 31 2019 would now come in between 270-300 million euros, compared to a previous forecast of 310-340 million euros. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)