Company News
September 1, 2020 / 7:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wizz Air expects Q2 capacity at around 60% as travel restrictions tighten

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said on Tuesday it expects capacity for the second-quarter at roughly 60% in light of renewed travel restrictions in Europe and particularly in Hungary, due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

“Further capacity reductions remain a possibility and as a result, Wizz Air may park parts of its fleet throughout the winter season to protect its cash balance,” the company said. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

