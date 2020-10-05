Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Wizz Air passenger numbers down 59% in September

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air said passenger numbers were down 59% in September compared to the same month last year as the second surge of coronavirus infections across Europe holds back travel.

Wizz said that this September it flew 60% of the capacity it flew last September on planes which were 65% full.

Over the last month, many European countries brought back travel restrictions to fight a second wave of COVID-19, prompting Wizz to warn that the winter would be muted and that it would only operate at half capacity in October.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

