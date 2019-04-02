Wizz Air sees full-year profit in upper-half of range

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Low-cost airline Wizz Air said its net profit for the year to end-March would be in the upper half of its 270-300 million euros ($303-336 million) guidance, reflecting robust demand across its central and eastern European markets.

The London-listed airline said on Tuesday its load factor increased 2.6 percentage points year-on-year to 94.1 percent in March, and its new year had started well, with revenue per available seat per kilometer forecast to rise 4 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)