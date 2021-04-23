Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Airlines

Wizz Air sees summer capacity at between 60%-80%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Wizz Air is planning to fly 60% to 80% of its 2019 capacity this summer, said its chief executive, as the Hungarian low-cost airline prepares for the travel situation to improve but with some restrictions in place.

“I’m expecting something between 60% to 80%, and this is the Wizz Air perspective,” Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told a virtual aviation conference on Friday.

Reporting by Sarah Young and Laurence Frost; Editing by Kate Holton

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

