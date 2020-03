March 3 (Reuters) - Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air on Tuesday reported a higher number of passengers for February despite the coronavirus outbreak, which prompted some capacity reduction and slightly lower load factors.

The number of passengers grew by 26% to 3 million even as the virus, which has led the airline to cancel several flights, spreads to more than 60 countries, disrupting global travel. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)