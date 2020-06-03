Wizz Air CEO says Abu Dhabi-JV to be bigger than initially planned

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Wizz Air’s Abu Dhabi-based joint venture will now be bigger than originally planned with six aircraft up from three, the Hungary-based carrier’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ will start flying in October, with tickets on sale from June to destinations in Europe, the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.

“We are looking at a larger scale start versus what we originally contemplated,” Wizz CEO Jozsef Varadi told Reuters, saying that despite the challenge of COVID-19, Wizz saw opportunities emerging.

“We would be looking at a six aircraft start in the first six months.” (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)