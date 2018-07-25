Budget airline Wizz Air trims full-year capacity growth forecast

July 25 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air trimmed its full-year capacity growth forecast to 18 percent from 20 percent, as it expects disruptions related to European air traffic control issues to continue into autumn amid rising fuel prices.

Wizz, however, said it was confident in its net profit guidance of 310 million euros ($362 million) to 340 million euros for the year.

Profit fell 14 percent to 50 million euros in the first quarter ended June 30, hurt by the timing of Easter and higher-than-expected costs. ($1 = 0.8559 euros) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)