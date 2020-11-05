Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Airport Services

Wizz Air revenues plunge 72% in six months to September

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wizz Air said revenue plunged 72% in the six months ended September as passenger numbers shrunk during the pandemic, and forecast a challenging winter as restrictions continue.

But the company said it continued to prepare for a travel recovery and had opened new bases and added new routes during the period, and was confident on the longer-term future given its strong cash balance of 1.6 billion euros. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

