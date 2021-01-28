Wizz Air sinks to 115 mln euro loss in third quarter

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hungarian airline Wizz Air sunk to a 114.5 million euro quarterly loss on Thursday, after a second wave of COVID-19 spread across Europe limiting travel and said capacity would be depressed until March.

Wizz said its revenue fell 76.5% to 149.9 million euros in the three months ended Dec. 31, its third quarter, on passenger numbers that were down 77% compared to last year.

Hungary-based Wizz Air, which in recent years has expanded from eastern into western Europe, has a stronger balance sheet than many competitors, putting it in a better position to withstand the crisis.

The airline vies with Europe’s biggest carrier Ryanair for the title of lowest-cost player. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)