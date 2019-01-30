Budget airline Wizz gains UK route licence, reiterates guidance

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air’s British subsidiary has been granted a UK route licence to enable it to carry on flying to non-EU destinations from Britain regardless of the outcome of Brexit negotiations, the airline said on Wednesday.

Wizz Air maintained its full-year net profit guidance range of 270 million euros to 300 million euros, but said the exact result would depend on yield pressures and external factors such as Brexit uncertainty. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by James Davey)