Wizz says passenger numbers down 69% in October

FILE PHOTO: A Wizz Air Airbus A320 at Luton Airport, Luton, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON (Reuters) - Wizz Air WIZZ.L said passenger numbers were 69% lower this October compared to last October, as the pandemic continues to crush demand for flying.

Wizz said in a statement on Tuesday that its aircraft flew with a load factor of 66%, a measure of how full they are. Last October they flew with a load factor of 95%.

The low cost airline is one of the few in Europe to have continued to add new routes during the crisis. It will report its half-year results on Thursday.