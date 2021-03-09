Womble adds Brown Rudnick partner in Boston, chasing New England growth

Womble Bond Dickinson has made its second partner hire in Boston in the past two months as the firm looks to expand in the region.

Womble has recruited Jed Nosal, a former Brown Rudnick partner with 16 years of government experience who focuses on state regulatory oversight, investigations, compliance and litigation, the firm said Monday.

Nosal, who joins the firm’s business litigation practice, said he primarily represents clients in the gaming, energy, telecommunications and transportation sectors. Womble presents an opportunity to expand that list, he said.

His clients have included Wynn Resorts Ltd, MGM Springfield resort and Central Maine Power Co.

The hire follows that of Angel Taveras, the former mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, who joined Womble in January from Greenberg Traurig. Nosal highlighted that he’s eager to team up with Taveras, saying the duo understands the “role government plays in business growth.” The pair, with Taveras’ litigation background and Nosal’s experience in regulatory and administrative law, can help companies navigate those waters, Nosal said.

Nosal also said he was drawn to the firm’s depth in litigation involving regulated industries, the growth of its energy practice and the firm’s commitment to expansion in Boston and New England.

Sarah Keefe, managing partner of the Boston office, also emphasized in a statement that Nosal’s addition, along with Taveras, is “an important step in our strategic growth strategy in New England.”

Womble opened its Boston office in 2017, marking its first step into the New England market. The office launched with four lawyers with intellectual property expertise, and now has at least 20 lawyers in various practices.

In addition to commercial litigation, the firm is also looking to expand its capabilities in health care, real estate and labor and employment in Boston this year, Keefe said when Taveras joined in January.

In total, the firm has more than 1,000 lawyers across 27 offices in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

Prior to joining Boston-founded Brown Rudnick in 2012, where he was co-leader of the energy, regulatory and environmental practice group, Nosal held various positions in state government, including in the Massachusetts attorney general’s office, the state’s office of consumer affairs and business regulation, and the state’s telecommunications and energy department.

A Brown Rudnick representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure.