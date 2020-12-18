Women dominate new Mintz members as promotions bring change to partner demographics

With partner promotions season in full force, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo named a roster of new partners this week that was slightly smaller than its last class, but that stood out for another reason: All but two of the nine are women.

That’s a sharp contrast to the firm’s current partner demographics. About 70 of the firm’s 260 current members - its term for partners - are women, according lawyer listings on its website.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3raeNtQ