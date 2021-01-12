Del. judge blocks Lin Wood as repercussions grow for lawyers who pressed election claims

A Delaware state judge has blocked attorney L. Lin Wood from representing former Trump adviser Carter Page in a defamation lawsuit, the latest sign of professional consequences for lawyers who advanced election-related conspiracy claims.

In rescinding an order allowing Wood to appear for Page in the case, Delaware Superior Court Judge Craig Karsnitz focused on Wood’s fruitless efforts to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. Allowing the Atlanta-based lawyer to practice in his court would dishonor attorneys who practice law in a civil and ethical way, Karsnitz wrote.

