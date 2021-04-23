Facing fitness claims, Lin Wood looks to exit libel case against MSNBC host

Conservative attorney and QAnon conspiracy booster L. Lin Wood is looking to quit the New York federal lawsuit he brought on behalf of a woman who says she was defamed by MSNBC host Joy Reid.

In a motion filed Friday, Wood and his client, Roslyn La Liberte, said they consented to Brooklyn-based solo practitioner Ronald Mysliwiec taking over for Wood, who has come under fire for embracing claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and for appearing to call for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gBliTA