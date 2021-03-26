Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood sues Georgia state bar over mental health exam demand

L. Lin Wood, a conservative lawyer who pushed repeatedly to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in favor of former President Donald Trump, is suing the attorney licensing body that wants him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Atlanta, Wood alleged that in asking him to submit to a mental health examination, the members of the Georgia state bar’s disciplinary board are violating his free speech rights.

