June 24 (Reuters) - Wood Plc on Thursday forecast a 21% drop in first-half revenue as the engineering and consultancy company received smaller contracts due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expected revenue on a like-for-like basis to be $3.2 billion for the six months ending June 30. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)