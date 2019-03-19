Energy
March 19, 2019 / 7:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Oilfield services provider Wood's profit beats estimates

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - British oilfield and engineering services provider Wood Plc reported a rise in 2018 adjusted profit on Tuesday, and said it had secured over $600 million in revenue synergies from its 2017 takeover of smaller rival Amec Foster Wheeler.

Wood’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose 5.4 percent on a pro forma basis to $630 million for the year ended Dec. 31, beating a company-supplied analyst consensus estimate of $624 million.

In a separate statement, the company - which provides engineering, project and technical services to industrial, energy, process and utility markets - said Ian Marchant would resign as chairman in the next 12 months.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
