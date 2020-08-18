Company News
August 18, 2020 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wood Plc first-half earnings drop 20.6% hurt by pandemic

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Engineering and consultancy company Wood Plc on Tuesday reported a 20.6% fall in first-half core earnings as the coronavirus-driven oil price crash dealt a major blow to its global energy clients.

The British company said it will not pay an interim dividend.

Wood’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization came in at $305 million for the six months ended June 30, from $384 million last year. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

