Wood Group to pay 6.5 mln pounds to Scotland on Unaoil settlement

By Reuters Staff

March 16 (Reuters) - Engineering company Wood Plc said on Tuesday its unit had reached a civil settlement with Scottish authorities about past dealings with Monaco-based Unaoil and will pay 6.5 million pounds ($9 million) to the country’s prosecution service.

The company said a joint venture in Wood’s legacy PSN business paid about $8.5 million in fees to Unaoil, which is being investigated for bribery.

$1 = 0.7222 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

