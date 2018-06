A bankrupt company can restrict trading of creditor claims by enforcing provisions in debt agreements that bar transfers, a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Wednesday in Delaware, rejecting arguments by a hedge fund that such provisions conflicted with public policy.

The ruling voided the transfer of three promissory note claims with a face value of $75,000 to the Contrarian Funds LLC by a Florida couple.

