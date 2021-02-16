UK's FCA in touch with Jersey's financial services watchdog over Woodford's future business plans

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said on Tuesday it was in touch with Jersey’s financial services watchdog after reports that veteran investor Neil Woodford’s future business proposal may operate out of Jersey.

“There are reports that Mr Woodfords future business proposal may operate out of Jersey”, Mark Steward, FCA’s director of enforcement and market oversight, said in a statement.

“We are in contact with the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) and agreed with them that we will both share information on any application made in our respective jurisdictions (for both a fund or entity)”, Steward said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)