LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British fund manager Standard Life Investments, a unit of Aberdeen Standard Investments , will replace Neil Woodford as manager of the LF Woodford Income Focus fund, its administrator Link Fund Solutions said on Friday.

The 270 million pound ($351.73 million) fund was suspended after Woodford closed his firm following the collapse of his flagship 3 billion pound equity income fund in October. ($1 = 0.7676 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)