Investors in collapsed Woodford fund to get another 142 mln stg-administrator

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Investors in the collapsed equity income fund run by veteran British fund manager Neil Woodford will get a further 142 million pounds ($181 million) in a second cash distribution, administrator Link Fund Solutions said on Thursday.

Following the second capital distribution which will take place on or around March 25, a total of 2.3 billion pounds will have been paid out, Link said in a letter to investors.

The fund had 3.7 billion pounds in assets under management when it froze last June. It closed in October, leaving hundreds of thousands of investors without access to their cash.