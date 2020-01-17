Smaller Woodford fund to be reopened no later than February

Jan 17 (Reuters) - LF Woodford Income Focus Fund, one of the smaller funds formerly run by famed investment manager Neil Woodford, will be reopened no later than February this year, its authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions said on Friday.

Woodford, once among Britain’s star fund managers, suspended his flagship fund last June due to increased withdrawal requests.

Earlier this month, Link said that investors in the now collapsed 3 billion pound ($3.92 billion) equity income fund will get their first payment on or around Jan. 30.