Woodford investors to get first payment from collapsed fund around Jan 30-administrator

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Investors in British money manager Neil Woodford’s collapsed three-billion-pound ($3.92 billion) equity income fund will get their first payments on or around Jan. 30, the fund’s authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions said on Friday.

BlackRock has realised 1.9 billion pounds from the sale of the equity income fund’s assets, representing 63% of the value of the fund, Link said in a letter to investors.