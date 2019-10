LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Fund manager Neil Woodford has criticised a fund administrator decision to close his suspended flagship fund on Tuesday, after a four-month lockdown that has seen values plunge by hundreds of millions of pounds.

“This was Link’s decision and one I cannot accept, nor believe is in the long-term interests of LF Woodford Equity Income Fund investors.” (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Iain Withers)