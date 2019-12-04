REFILE-Woodford's smaller fund remains suspended-administrator

(Refiles to fix day of week in first paragraph)

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The LF Woodford Income Focus Fund will remain suspended while its authorised corporate director Link conducts a review of two options for the fund, Link said in a letter to investors on Wednesday.

Link suspended trading in the fund on Oct. 16, after Neil Woodford resigned as its manager following his sacking by Link as manager of his firm’s larger LF Woodford Equity Income Fund. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)