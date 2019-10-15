UK regulator to consider request to close flagship Woodford fund

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The fund administrator of Neil Woodford’s suspended LF Woodford Equity Income Fund will request formal approval to wind-up the fund, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

The Woodford fund’s administrator Link Fund Solutions (LFS) had separately announced the decision to close the fund.

“LFS expects the winding-up to begin in mid-January, subject to regulatory approvals. LFS will now request formal approval from the FCA to wind-up the fund,” the FCA said in a statement.

The FCA also published a Q&A to guide investors in the Woodford fun on what they can expect to happen.