Financials
October 15, 2019

UK regulator to consider request to close flagship Woodford fund

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The fund administrator of Neil Woodford’s suspended LF Woodford Equity Income Fund will request formal approval to wind-up the fund, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

The Woodford fund’s administrator Link Fund Solutions (LFS) had separately announced the decision to close the fund.

“LFS expects the winding-up to begin in mid-January, subject to regulatory approvals. LFS will now request formal approval from the FCA to wind-up the fund,” the FCA said in a statement.

The FCA also published a Q&A to guide investors in the Woodford fun on what they can expect to happen.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise

