Neil Woodford's flagship Equity Income Fund to be shut down

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Embattled money manager Neil Woodford’s suspended LF Woodford Equity Income Fund is to be wound up, the fund’s administrator Link Fund Solutions (LFS) said on Tuesday.

Former star fund manager Woodford will cease to be the investment manager of the fund with immediate effect, it said.

BlackRock Advisers will take charge of selling the fund’s listed assets while PJT Partners will continue with its previously agreed role in helping to sell the fund’s highly illiquid assets, Link said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)