UPDATE 1-Half of Woodford Equity Income fund cash to be paid out Jan 30 -Link

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Investors in British money manager Neil Woodford’s collapsed equity income fund will get around half of their share of the money left in the fund in the first distribution round, its administrator said on Tuesday.

The 3 billion pound ($3.94 billion) fund closed in October following a four-month suspension which sparked an outcry from investors and an investigation by Britain’s markets watchdog.

The fund has lost around 19% of its value since its June suspension, which followed a period of poor performance.

Investors will get their first payment on or around Jan 30, at a rate of between around 46.5 and 59 pence per share, depending on the share class, authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions said in a letter to investors.

Link said it would write a further letter explaining how the initial distribution has been calculated.

Link appointed BlackRock and PJT Park Hill to sell the assets of the fund. It said this month that BlackRock had realised 1.9 billion pounds so far, representing 63% of the fund’s value. PJT is seeking to sell the more illiquid assets.