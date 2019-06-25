Woodford fund managers using rules "to the full" - regulator

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Managers of the Neil Woodford’s suspended flagship fund in Britain were using the “flawed” rules to the full, Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday.

“They were using the rules to the full and they were not telling us they were doing that,” Bailey told parliament’s Treasury Select Committee.

Bailey told lawmakers it was right to suspend the fund, but this would have been done earlier if the “flawed” European Union rules for funds were based on principles.