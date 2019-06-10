Financials
June 10, 2019

Suspended Woodford fund AUM drops 4.3% since May 31-Morningstar



LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Woodford Investment Management’s suspended equity income fund saw its assets under management drop 4.3% to 3.55 billion pounds ($4.50 billion) on June 6 from 3.71 billion on May 31, according to Morningstar data provided to Reuters on Monday.

The firm’s other open-ended fund, its income focus fund, saw assets under management drop 14% to 425.2 million pounds over the same period, the data showed.

Woodford suspended the equity income fund on June 3. The income focus fund is still trading. ($1 = 0.7880 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

