Woodford's Income Focus Fund assets at 371 mln stg - Morningstar

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Assets under management in Neil Woodford’s Income Focus Fund have fallen by more than 100 million pounds ($127.25 million)since the suspension of trading in his main fund last week, daya from Morningstar showed.

Assets in the smaller Focus Fund were 371 million pounds on June 11 compared with 480.2 million pounds on June 3, the day Woodford’s flagship 3.7 billion pound Equity Income Fund was suspended.