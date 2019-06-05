Woodford says cut-off for equity income fund orders was May 31

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Any orders to trade in Woodford Investment Management’s suspended equity income fund placed after 1100 GMT on Friday, May 31 have been rejected, the fund manager said on Wednesday.

Woodford said late on Monday it had suspended trading in the flagship 3.7 billion pound ($4.70 billion) fund after an increase in client demand to take their money back.

The suspension will be reviewed at least every 28 days, and the Financial Conduct Authority will be informed of the reviews, Woodford said in a Q&A document for clients on its website.