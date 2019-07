LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Neil Woodford will continue to charge management fees on his suspended equity income fund, the asset manager said on Monday.

Woodford will not be paid any income or dividends during the suspension, the firm said in an update on its website.

The fund will likely remain suspended until early December, authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions said earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)