Financials
November 13, 2019 / 9:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

LF Woodford Income Focus Fund suspension extended - Link

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The administrator of the LF Woodford Income Focus Fund said on Wednesday that it would extend its suspension, but was close to making a decision on its future.

Link Fund Solutions said in a letter to investors that it believed appointing a new investment manager or facilitating a scheme of arrangement were the best possible options and it expects to make a decision in the next 21 days.

If neither option proves to be in the best interests of investors, the likeliest outcome will be a wind-up of the fund, it said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

