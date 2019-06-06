Guernsey exchange says not aware of any UK probe over Woodford

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Guernsey’s The International Stock Exchange Authority said on Thursday it was not aware of any investigation by Britain’s markets regulator into the bourse in connection with a fund run by under fire Woodford Investment Management.

The authority, which runs the island’s stock exchange, said it was responding to a statement by the Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday, which it said some media had taken to imply it was being investigated.

On Monday Woodford Investment Management said it was suspending its equity income fund after a run of redemption requests.

The FCA had said it was talking to the fund’s administrator and Guernsey’s stock exchange about the listing of some of the suspended fund’s assets on the exchange.

"The International Stock Exchange Authority is not aware of any investigation, nor of any basis for such," it said, adding the Woodford fund was not within its regulatory remit.