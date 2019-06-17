CORRECTED-Hargreaves Lansdown CEO to forgo bonus until Woodford is fixed - FT

(Corrects to say Hargreaves CEO is forgoing bonus until problems at Woodford resolved, not waive bonus over links to fund, in headline and first paragraph)

June 16 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Chief Executive Officer Chris Hill is forgoing his bonus of as much as 2.1 million pounds ($2.65 million) until fund manager Neil Woodford’s troubles are resolved, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The British financial services company is expected to make an official announcement about the bonus as soon as Monday morning, the FT reported.

On Tuesday, British lawmaker Nicky Morgan asked for information about Hargreaves Lansdown’s links to the Woodford fund, which was frozen on June 3.

Hargreaves Lansdown did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.