Hargreaves Lansdown: 133,769 clients directly exposed to Woodford's suspended fund

June 19 (Reuters) - Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown has 133,769 clients with direct exposure to Neil Woodford’s suspended fund, owning units worth 1.1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion), a letter from Hargreaves’ chief executive to the UK’s treasury committee showed.

In response to questions raised by the chair of the committee, Nicky Morgan, about Hargreaves’ connections to the suspended fund, Hill said the total number of clients, both directly and indirectly exposed, were 291,520. ($1 = 0.7948 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)