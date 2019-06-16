Hargreaves Lansdown CEO to forgo bonus over Woodford fund fallout - FT

June 16 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Chief Executive Officer Chris Hill is waiving a bonus of as much as 2.1 million pounds ($2.65 million) over the firm’s links with Neil Woodford’s suspended fund, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The British financial services company could announce the move as soon as Monday and it would remain in force until the fund was out of trouble, the FT reported.

On Tuesday, British lawmaker Nicky Morgan asked for information about Hargreaves Lansdown’s links to the Woodford fund, which was frozen on June 3.

Hargreaves Lansdown did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.